Why A Costco Shopper Was Just Charged $250 For Bagels

When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.

One Costco customer recently took to Reddit to describe her costly experience, in which she was overcharged $250 for bagels. Guests at the big box department store are already in shambles over price increases on food court favorites, so these types of shopping horror stories hit a sore spot for many people. Thankfully, helpful Costco fans and employees on Reddit were able to clear things up while sharing a few laughs.