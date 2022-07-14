Why A Costco Shopper Was Just Charged $250 For Bagels
When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.
One Costco customer recently took to Reddit to describe her costly experience, in which she was overcharged $250 for bagels. Guests at the big box department store are already in shambles over price increases on food court favorites, so these types of shopping horror stories hit a sore spot for many people. Thankfully, helpful Costco fans and employees on Reddit were able to clear things up while sharing a few laughs.
Big bucks for some bagels
After reviewing her credit card statements, a Reddit user noticed an unexpected $505 charge from Costco. Thankfully, she included a picture of the receipt in the post, which showed the steep bill came from her being charged $249.99 for a mantle clock she never purchased. One user was quick to point out that the cashier likely mistyped the item number for bagels, which is fairly close to the item number of the clock.
Nonetheless, commenters had a laugh over the mishap. One person shared a similar experience, saying, "Dude this happened to me, they keyed my bagels in as a 200$ fishing pole. I got a refund so don't stress." Another commenter added, "We had this happen once, except the mis-key was for a $21,000 piano. That was a good laugh!" Thankfully, a former supervisor for Costco on the thread advised that the customer should be able to get a refund without an issue, even looking up the item and store on the receipt to confirm the clock isn't sold at the location. Now that's customer service.