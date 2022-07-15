29% Of Survey Respondents Said This Is The Worst Sandwich At Potbelly

Potbelly started out with a single location in Chicago's Lincoln Park. But several decades later, the sandwich shop boasts nearly 500 locations across the United States. According to the Potbelly website, more than 400 of those locations have popped up just since 2002 — talk about a growth spurt!

Although the chain also offers salads, soups, mac and cheese, cookies, and milkshakes, let's be real, it's all about the sandwiches. Options range from classics like grilled cheese, tuna salad, and chicken club, to more creative takes like the pizza melt, avocado and turkey, and Mama's Meatball. Potbelly's secret menu offers a few more sandwich options, one being a combination of two sandwiches from the regular menu.

However, like with all other restaurants, not every menu item is a big hit with customers. Mashed asked readers which Potbelly sandwiches they liked the least, and, well, the results are pretty clear.