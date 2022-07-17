Instagram Has Reached A Verdict In The Case Of Michael Symon's Beard

Michael Symon made his first appearance on the Food Network in 1998, and he is still a beloved and commanding presence on the network today. For as long as we can remember, he has had a distinctive look and personality, with his booming laugh and signature shaved head. While the shaved head has been a constant, the James Beard Award winner has experimented with his facial hair over the years. When the Greek chef competed in "Next Iron Chef" in 2007, he was rocking the soul patch. Did he choose this style because it was an easy way to tell him apart from fellow bald Greek chef Michael Psilakis? It seems possible because the chef told Grub Street that people misidentified him as Psilakis all the time.

In 2021, Symon was sporting the clean-shaven look when he hosted "Works Cook of America" with fellow Food Network star Anne Burrell, as evidenced in an Instagram post. When the chef hosted "BBQ Brawl" later that year, his salt and pepper facial hair was slowly starting to make an appearance, per Instagram. Since then, it appears that the chef has been growing out his beard and recently took to Instagram to poll fans about whether or not he should keep it going.