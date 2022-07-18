How You Can Write Sour Punch's New Jingle

If you're looking for another reason to chow down on the best (and worst) sour candies stashed in your pantry, you're in luck, since July 18 is National Sour Candy Day. If you're a sweets connoisseur, choosing between Sour Patch Kids and Sour Punch may feel like an impossible feat, but when you hear about the giveaway Sour Punch is cooking up for this sugar-crazed holiday, the choice may be easier.

On July 6, Sour Punch posted on Instagram that the brand would be hosting weekly giveaways, including a Victrola turntable and a Marshall Speaker Mini Fridge, in honor of the zestful celebration — followed by some hints as to where this party was heading. Then Monday, Mark McGrath, lead singer of the famous 90s rock band Sugar Ray, announced how to win the candy company's latest giveaway: a supremely unique 2021 USA Gibson Les Paul guitar (via Instagram). Needless to say, you may want to warm up your vocals.