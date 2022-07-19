Salt Bae's UK Restaurant Just Got A Huge Ego Check

For some people, a perfectly seasoned steak can be the ultimate indulgence. While Salt Bae might have parlayed his unique seasoning style into internet infamy, the Turkish butcher, chef, and restaurateur does not shy away from controversy. From the overly extravagant 24 karat gold encrusted tomahawk steak to allegations from Salt Bae's employees over unpaid bills, sometimes there are a few extra salty adjectives used to describe both him and his food.

When Nusr-Et Steakhouse London opened, the reviews were polarizing. As LADbible reported, some diners were aghast at the high prices and others were appalled at the lack of service. In direct contrast, others dismissed that sprinkling of negativity and gushed over the flavorful meat and unique dining experience. The London response seemed to mimic the reactions to his New York restaurant opening – GrubStreet reported that food critics largely panned the food. Still, the over-seasoned meat can appeal to the diner who wants to be in the know, empty the wallet, and be part of the trendy dining world. Even if curiosity killed the cat, that desire to take the first bite continues to bring people to the table. According to a recent ranking for Salt Bae's UK restaurant, sometimes even a negative culinary distinction can create an insatiable appetite that cannot be resisted (via New Zealand Herald).