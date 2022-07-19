Twitter Is Laughing At Oreo's Response To Hailey Bieber's TikTok

For better or for worse, food accounts on Twitter have become a part of some of the internet's most infamous lore. For example, Wendy's is renowned for roasting its fast food competitors on the app. Denny's has also become a big food name on the platform by making jokes "about existential dread" (per Delish). And while it may not be the first company to come to mind when people think of Twitter's most iconic food brands, Oreo has also gotten in on the tweeting fun.

Milk's favorite cookie has earned 1 million followers on the app in part thanks to its half-meme, half-promotional content. However, a huge contribution to Oreo's significant following is its effort to interact with its fans. The cookie brand will pose questions for its followers to answer like what Oreo flavor they want to see next as well as reply to lovers of the chocolate and creme cookie. That includes the more famous among Oreo's fans like model and known Oreo fanatic Hailey Bieber. Recently, Bieber made a TikTok gushing about the brand and the cookie company has wasted no time responding to her praise. Oreo has made a thank you Twitter post to Bieber that seems to have united lovers of the treat together in laughter.