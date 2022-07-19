The Adorable Meal Jimmy Fallon Made With His Daughters

Jimmy Fallon's claim to fame is entertaining people on camera, whether those people know him for hosting "The Tonight Show" or doing comedic "SNL" skits. But he famously cannot claim to be an accomplished cook (Fallon's internet-famous pancake fail says it all). It makes a kind of sense. After all, there's only so much time to spare for the kitchen when he's already busy being famous.

But when the star does make time to cook on camera, it seems like his kids are usually involved. The aforementioned pancake fail took place because Fallon was trying to make pancakes for his daughter that were supposed to look like Elsa from the movie "Frozen." Fallon's latest TikTok cooking adventure saw his two daughters - Winnie Rose and Frances Cole – acting as "sous chefs" to their famous dad (via People). Luckily, this time results were pretty impressive.

The TikTok adventure in question gave fans a rare treat: a cooking tutorial Fallon made while at a rental house with his kids. The recipe they were making comes from the acclaimed Jacques Pépin, beloved by many and viewed as the world's top chef by Michael Symon. The daddy-daughter trio is seen trying their hand at making the French chef's summer fruit salad, and viewers couldn't get over how adorable it was.