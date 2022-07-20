Sunny Anderson Dropped Some Serious Financial Tips On Twitter

Sunny Anderson is a giver. The celebrity chef enjoys serving up delicious recipes, sharing her ultimate secret ingredients, rescuing animals, trolling Bobby Flay on Instagram, and even giving financial tips. The "Down Home with the Neelys" star comes from a disciplined military background so it makes a lot of sense that she has some sound and practical advice for her fans and isn't shy about sharing it.

Last December, Anderson shared with Insider her best ways to save money on food, as well as what pantry items are worth splurging on. Now, as the United States is facing soaring inflation that is at a 41-year high, per The Wall Street Journal, the culinary expert is dropping some serious financial tips. Anderson took to Twitter to divulge some of her own best practices when it comes to both spending and saving money.

Per Famous Chefs, Anderson is worth an estimated $5 million, so she must be doing something right. One of her biggest reveals from her tweets: "I've also not had a credit card or credit since 1998. BOOM." Impressive. So, what else did she have to share?