Velveeta Just Made The Martini Of Your Cheesiest Dreams
We live in a world where wild food combinations are becoming the norm. Perhaps it's the age of social media, where influencers are posting viral photos and videos of bizarre foods. But if you thought the cheesiest, most out-there restaurant offering of the summer was Taco Bell's Cheez-It Tostada, then you've got another thing coming. That's because Velveeta's cheesy martini (yes, you read that right) might take the cake for the most outrageous cheesy treat on the market right now.
Velveeta has a past of creating newsworthy, cheese-inspired pairings. In June 2022, the brand announced two cheese-scented nail polish varieties and a set of cheese-themed nail polish stickers through a partnership with Nails.INC. Now, though, the brand is going back to its roots, choosing to highlight flavor over scent. The cheese company recently linked up with BLT Restaurant Group to debut a new martini with a Velveeta touch (via BusinessWire).
Everything we know about Velveeta's cheesy martini
There's something about a blend of vodka and cheese that makes us ... question everything? But according to a press release from Velveeta, there's no questioning that its cheesy martini creation is real.
Yes, Velveeta is making waves with its new "Veltini," which takes the creaminess of Velveeta cheese and pairs it with vodka to create a cheese-infused alcohol that serves as the base for the cocktail. It's then paired with olive brine and vermouth and topped with a cocktail pick that's loaded with jumbo cheesy shells and Velveeta-stuffed olives. To play on Velveeta's golden color, the drink is only available at "golden hour," which takes place between 5 and 8 p.m. It retails for $15 and is offered at select BLT Restaurants around the country in cities like New York, Chicago, and Washington DC. If you'd rather experiment with cheesy alcohol in private, fans can also purchase an at-home martini kit from Goldbelly.
So far, the reactions to the Veltini concept are mixed, with some Twitter users excited to try it and others asking "who in their right mind" would want this drink. Curious sippers will just have to see for themselves.