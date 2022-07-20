Velveeta Just Made The Martini Of Your Cheesiest Dreams

There's something about a blend of vodka and cheese that makes us ... question everything? But according to a press release from Velveeta, there's no questioning that its cheesy martini creation is real.

Yes, Velveeta is making waves with its new "Veltini," which takes the creaminess of Velveeta cheese and pairs it with vodka to create a cheese-infused alcohol that serves as the base for the cocktail. It's then paired with olive brine and vermouth and topped with a cocktail pick that's loaded with jumbo cheesy shells and Velveeta-stuffed olives. To play on Velveeta's golden color, the drink is only available at "golden hour," which takes place between 5 and 8 p.m. It retails for $15 and is offered at select BLT Restaurants around the country in cities like New York, Chicago, and Washington DC. If you'd rather experiment with cheesy alcohol in private, fans can also purchase an at-home martini kit from Goldbelly.

So far, the reactions to the Veltini concept are mixed, with some Twitter users excited to try it and others asking "who in their right mind" would want this drink. Curious sippers will just have to see for themselves.