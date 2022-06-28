Taco Bell Gets Abundantly Cheesy With Its New Crunchy Menu Offering
Fast food restaurants love introducing new or limited-time menu items to get customers in the door — and the summer season is the perfect time to do so. Whether it's a birthday celebration, such as Popeye's bringing back fan-favorite Cajun rice for its 50th anniversary, or the return of an item, such as when Zaxby's permanently brought back its fried pickles, customers love flocking to their favorite spots anytime there's something new to order.
It seems like Taco Bell is always coming out with something new. This past March, the Mexican-style chain turned its popular nacho fries into a Steak Nacho Fries Burrito, which wraps the fries in a flour tortilla with meat, cheese, and sauces. And in February, the limited-time Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos made their debut, served with either chipotle or avocado ranch sauce. Now, though, Taco Bell wants to get even cheesier. The popular chain just revealed in a press release that it's partnered with a well-known snack brand to release a cheesy, crunchy new creation.
Introducing Taco Bell's new Big Cheez-It Tostada
It's the big cheese on Taco Bell's menu: the Big Cheez-It Tostada. (We promise not to make too many cheesy jokes.) The chain recently revealed in a press release that it has partnered with Cheez-It, the popular bite-sized snack cracker, to create a tostada featuring a giant Cheez-It as its base. Though a typical tostada is made with a fried corn tortilla, Taco Bell and Cheez-It wanted to bring something new to the table. As Taco Bell describes, this new tostada is topped with the chain's classic seasoned beef, plus lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, and sour cream.
There is a catch, though: Rumors had spread on Reddit that Taco Bell was releasing the new snack, but fans weren't sure what to believe. It turns out one user saw it on the app when they set their location to Irvine, California — where the company is based — about a week prior to its release, though other customers around the country couldn't order it. Unfortunately, it's the truth — the new Cheez-It options are only available at that one Irvine location.
The new Cheez-It treat retails for $2.49. Plus, Taco Bell has also created a Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which customers can purchase for $4.29. Both are available for two weeks or until they're sold out.