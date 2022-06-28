Taco Bell Gets Abundantly Cheesy With Its New Crunchy Menu Offering

It's the big cheese on Taco Bell's menu: the Big Cheez-It Tostada. (We promise not to make too many cheesy jokes.) The chain recently revealed in a press release that it has partnered with Cheez-It, the popular bite-sized snack cracker, to create a tostada featuring a giant Cheez-It as its base. Though a typical tostada is made with a fried corn tortilla, Taco Bell and Cheez-It wanted to bring something new to the table. As Taco Bell describes, this new tostada is topped with the chain's classic seasoned beef, plus lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, and sour cream.

There is a catch, though: Rumors had spread on Reddit that Taco Bell was releasing the new snack, but fans weren't sure what to believe. It turns out one user saw it on the app when they set their location to Irvine, California — where the company is based — about a week prior to its release, though other customers around the country couldn't order it. Unfortunately, it's the truth — the new Cheez-It options are only available at that one Irvine location.

The new Cheez-It treat retails for $2.49. Plus, Taco Bell has also created a Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which customers can purchase for $4.29. Both are available for two weeks or until they're sold out.