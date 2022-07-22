Why Trader Joe's New Olive Oil Offering Has Shoppers Confused

Those who frequent Trader Joe's are aware of its uniqueness when compared to typical grocery stores. This is mostly because its business model focuses on private label goods, according to Business Model Analyst. These items make up more than 80% of its stock, which gives the company many advantages. For one, it's able to provide savings for shoppers by reducing costs, and it also makes it easier to quality-check products.

To be honest though, the store outsources products from generic and well-known brands, per SFGATE. Grocery retailing expert Phil Lempert explains the process behind private brands. "There are companies out there that make only store-brand products," he said. "It's not as if we can assume Skippy peanut butter is making the Trader Joe's peanut butter. It could be, or it could not be." With that being said, if a Trader Joe's food tastes the same as name brand one, there's a chance the foods are actually the same. Interestingly, one product from the store confused many Instagrammers on a post recently. Mainly because the item doesn't look like what it actually is.