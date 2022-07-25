How Nutella Is Using Its Jars To Celebrate American Breakfasts

Forget brownies, cookies, and cakes. We live in times where Nutella is being slathered onto dessert pizzas and served as a dip for salty potato chips. In fact, even a certain raw bluefin tuna and Nutella combination seems to be making the rounds on TikTok. While we may now be living in a Nutella-on-everything era, this wasn't always the case.

According to StartupNation, Nutella's versatility was its biggest foe when the spread was first introduced to the U.S. As a result, Nutella started focusing on presenting itself as a breakfast staple. Commercials showed the spread on slices of bread and served alongside bowls of cereal and orange juice. Upon seeing these ads, it was only a matter of time before people began imagining Nutella with other breakfast classics like warm waffles, stacks of pancakes, and toasted bagels.

Following the success of its famous nationwide breakfast tour truck that handed out 5,000 free jars a decade ago, Nutella is back with another promotion that pays homage to the meal it was originally meant to be eaten with. Fans can grab one of 16 limited-edition "Breakfast Across America" jars of Nutella, each featuring a different landmark in the U.S. and the breakfast dish that it's famous for (via PR Newswire).