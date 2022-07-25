These Tailgate Inspired Candy Corn Flavors May Surprise You

Some foods are highly polarizing with people either falling in the "I adore it" or the "It should be banished from the planet forever" camps. Liver, lima beans, and black licorice are these types of edibles — or as some would say "inedibles." Pineapple on pizza brings about the heated debate over its flaws and merits. But one of the most divisive foods of all is the tiny tooth-shaped Halloween treat known as the "candy corn."

On the one hand, an Influenster survey revealed that this yellow, orange, and white confection was the preferred Halloween candy in the highest number of states. But, according to a comprehensive CandyStore.com study, candy corn won the top spot as the worst Halloween candy, coming in even more detested than those spongy circus peanut things. Again, no one seems to think it's merely "meh." It's either terrific or terrorizing.

But what if candy corn took on a whole new flavor, perhaps, a taste that is reminiscent of something completely different? Thanks to a newly released tailgate party-themed offering that boasts some novel candy corn flavors, this revered or reviled treat may win over a new legion of fans. Or not.