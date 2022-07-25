Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Trisha Yearwood's Bedazzled New Look

Trisha Yearwood, who rose to prominence thanks to her number one song, "She's in Love with the Boy," was originally known for her singing career, though her resume expanded to include cooking when her show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" aired (via PBS). Per IMDb, the show began in 2012 and showcases Trisha' favorite recipes. Besides preparing food on camera, she has also published several cookbooks, the most recent being "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family," according to People. "I think I was really born for cooking in quarantine, because I was raised on the theory that simple is better," she said.

Per Country Living, her show is filmed in an actual kitchen in a Nashville, Tennessee home. An interesting secret? The food isn't cooked live, but rather pre-prepared due to lack of time. Even with that fact revealed though, many people love her and her show, and it was once again evident when she posted a picture showing off her style on Instagram.