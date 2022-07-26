Duff Goldman Is Ready For Shark Week With A Hilarious Instagram Pic

Animal lovers will love Duff Goldman's most recent Instagram post, which was in celebration of Shark Week. Shark Week occurs every year in order to combat the inaccuracies about sharks, according to Distractify. The aquatic creatures are often portrayed negatively in the media, due to movies such as "Jaws" and "47 Meters Down." Furthermore, sharks are still being hunted as meat, despite this practice being detrimental to ecosystems and aquatic food chains. Therefore, for the last 34 years, Discovery has made it a goal to spread the truth about these sea creatures (per My Journal Courier).

This year, Shark Week 2022 began on Sunday, July 24, and will continue until Saturday, July 30, according to Rolling Stone. Celebrities such as Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dog have already posted about their experiences and perceptions about sharks in light of this week's events (via The Eagle-Tribune). In particular, Goldman released a provoking picture on his social media to welcome the week of education and celebration.