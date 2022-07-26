Why Ryan Reynolds Wants You To Have A Free Root Beer Float

Actor Ryan Reynolds has been making headlines a lot lately, but not necessarily for the reasons you might think. There was that spicy pepper challenge Reynolds gave Steve-O in a funny new ad that got people talking, and his Aviation Gin Mother's Day ad that was so relatable. It seems like Reynolds has jumped into the world of food advertising feet first. What's next, some sort of celebrity promo tie-in for the upcoming National Root Beer Float Day on August 6?

Actually, that's just what Reynolds has in the cards. He's teaming up with A&W, the root beer brand and fast food chain, to celebrate (via ChewBoom). Starting today, people can sign up for the A&W Mug Club loyalty program at RootBeerFloatDay.com and in return will receive a coupon for a free root beer float, to be redeemed by August 6. A&W's floats feature "A&W® Root Beer made with real cane sugar and a blend of secret ingredients, topped with our creamy vanilla soft serve and served in a frosty mug," according to the company. The chain even makes its root beer fresh on site (via A&W). In return for the coupon, all A&W suggests is that folks make a donation to Disabled American Veterans. It's not necessary but is recommended, and Reynolds is proud to put his name behind the effort.