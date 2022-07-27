The Food Inflation Habit John Oliver Is Begging People To Stop

See the above photo of John Oliver, the adorably nerdy comedian slash journalist and the liberal media's literal snarky answer to Fox's Tucker Carlson? Notice how he's smiling? Well, anyone who is interested in keeping that smile on Oliver's face will want to consider heeding the following advice — in the unlikely event that you happen to run into John Oliver on the street somewhere and end up getting into a discussion about inflation, specifically food inflation. It appears that John Oliver is feeling a bit emotionally fragile at the moment, as he intimated during his first post-summer-break episode of "Last Week Tonight" (via YouTube).

The episode's theme was the still-upward trajectory of rising prices that has the nation simultaneously riveted and horrified every time they make their way to the gas pump or the grocery store. Oliver devoted the episode a sort of "Inflation 101" to concerned Americans who may understand that inflation is bad but aren't quite sure of why, how bad, how we got here, or what getting out of might look like, per Rolling Stone. But before he waded into those murky waters, the British host had something he had to get off his chest, which he addressed to the portion of his audience that engages in one inflation-related habit that may be the absolute worst thing you can do from John Oliver's perspective.