Reddit Isn't Impressed With Subway's New Tattoo Promo

For people who really love getting inked, this Subway promo might be something of a no-brainer. However, Reddit has all the opinions about the deal, and most of them are seemingly not in favor. On one thread, a commenter beseeched people, "Please do not do this to yourself." After all, the requirement for the largest prize is a permanent version of a logo that takes up a full square foot of space on one's body.

Another commenter said that they'd have to "be on real hard times to consider this," and also wondered if Subway has "considered the sorts of people likely to take this deal?" Yet another person called it the "weirdest freebie" they've ever seen, and a different person lamented, "My wife said no."

A different commenter noted that there are less permanent ways to handle food insecurity, and although inflation is hurting already-strained food banks the user suggested going to one like Second Harvest instead of using this promotion to get food, adding, "Free sandwiches to desecrate your body is profane." So while some might head on over for a tattoo and some free grub, it's safe to say that much of Reddit is unimpressed with the promo.