Nico Norena Lets Us In On The Secret To A Good Basque Cheesecake - Exclusive

If you know anything about Nico Norena — anything at all — you know that he adores cheesecake. Creamy brie cheesecake, blueberry cheesecake, Key lime cheesecake, raspberry dark chocolate cheesecake, tiramisu cheesecake — you name it, Norena's made it. The foodie and food influencer's new cookbook, "The Succulent Bite: 60+ Easy recipes for Over-the-Top Desserts," contains no less than 18 cheesecake recipes. Here's how you know Norena is both a cheesecake aficionado and an acolyte: Even 18 recipes aren't enough.

"I'm telling you the cheesecakes are the banger," Norena told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "I think I'm going to have a second book ... I've developed so many other flavor variations after the ones I selected for the book that I feel like we could create a whole new book just on cheesecakes. [It] could be called "Succulent Bite's Passion for Cheesecakes Volume 2." You heard it here first. Of the recipes that did make the first book, Norena says his no-bake Kinder cheesecake and Oreo Basque-style cheesecake are particular crowd pleasers. What's so special about Basque-style, you ask? Norena has the answers.