Trader Joe's Is Reportedly Trying To Get Employees To Vote Against Unionizing

Publicly, Trader Joe's has said they're confident in the benefits they provide and the quality of their workplace and claim to be "ready to hold a vote... if the crew wants one" (via HuffPost). However, stories have been surfacing all summer with first hand accounts from the Hadley, Massachusetts branch claiming exactly the opposite. Now, as the vote on unionization nears, employees claim the store is stepping up its tactics. The branch will vote on unionization this week. Can we now add union-busting to the list of what you need to know before shopping at Trader Joe's?

All week, employees have been called into meetings as soon as union organizers begin to speak. Once in the meetings, management makes claims intended to "pull at [employees] heartstrings," said Maeg Yosef, a spokesperson for Trader Joe's United in a separate HuffPost article. Yosef went on to describe the content of the meetings as "like [an anti-union law firm] tried to make a Lifetime movie." Managers and regional reps have been essentially holding employees hostage in these meetings to prevent them from participating in union-building activities. During the meetings, the managers and reps press how hard this has been on management and how much harder unionizing will make things for managers and supervisors. But employees claim they haven't stopped at the heartstrings. One employee, Skyler Lloyd, even said her manager "specifically asked us to vote no" (via HuffPost).