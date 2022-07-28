Crumbl Cookies Just Inspired An Unexpected New Collection

The idea of Crumbl Cookies' releasing a merch collection isn't that groundbreaking — after all, sometimes food brands inspire more than just our taste buds. For example, Dunkin' and Carter's worked together to give coffee lovers a line of Dunkin'-themed T-shirts for the whole family. And Glamlite created a Frosted Flakes influenced makeup set that brought joy to adamant cereal lovers everywhere. Little Caesars even offers a slice of pizza fashion with its clothing line. However, it's the type of merchandise that Crumbl Cookies just launched that may have fans raising their eyebrows.

When cookies come to mind, people typically don't think of the beach. That's not stopping Crumbl Cookies, which has teamed with Kortni Jeane to launch a unique swimwear collection. Kortni Jeane announced its new Crumbl Cookies' swimsuit lineup on Instagram, and while the team-up was unpredictable, it seems to be a real treat for fans. While the collection only launched on Wednesday, it has already taken Instagram by storm.