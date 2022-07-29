Frankie Celenza Wants This Chef To Cook Dinner For Him - Exclusive

After thinking for just a moment, Frankie Celenza had his answer: "Dominique Crenn." He continued, "She's the only three-star Michelin female chef in America. She's out in San Francisco." Crenn has an impressive résumé behind her, but it is her approach to food, more than her accomplishments, that Celenza admires so much.

"She's French, but she breaks the rules. I admire that so much because the Italians don't want to break the rules and the French don't want to break the rules. When people at the high level of those cuisines with that heritage do so, it actually changes that very locked-in, 'this is the way it is done' mindset of those historically rich food countries. I know a dinner with her would be great."

"Frankie vs. the Internet" thrives on the premise of breaking the rules, so it's no wonder that Celenza is drawn to Crenn's openness. "It's easy to look at it on the surface and say, 'This is stupid,' and that depends on your age and whatnot, but it's not the case. You can learn from anything."

Frankie Celenza and Tastemade's hit series, "Frankie vs. the Internet," is back for Season 2 and available for streaming on Tastemade.com.