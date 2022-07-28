Aldi Just Brought Peach Cobbler To Shelves In A New Way
People come to Aldi for the low prices, but stay for the fun of discovering new products. Every week the store has a new selection of "Aldi Finds," which are only available for a limited time (via Aldi). These new items span all categories of the store, from home goods to clothing to food. The food items are particularly exciting though because even if you come in focused on your list, it's always fun to have the opportunity to splurge on a random treat (especially when it's a dessert).
The store strategically places some of these desserts right next to the checkout line, so you can grab 24 mini cupcakes for no reason at all. The frozen aisle is also filled with temptations, from mochi to cream puffs to cheesecake (via SheKnows). You would think that you would be safe from adding a dessert to your cart in the deli section of the store — but think again.
Peach cobbler dessert hummus has arrived at Aldi
According to Eater, people have been scouring the internet for dessert hummus since 2005, but it really took off in 2017 when a company that specialized in the "guilt free" snack was funded on "Shark Tank." Hummus is traditionally a savory snack, but the sweet version of this creamy dip has all the buzz words: gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and the list goes on.
At the beginning of this trend, if a store offered any sweet hummus, a common flavor was chocolate or brownie batter. Now that the product has been around for a bit, it seems that every dessert imaginable is being turned into hummus.
"How are these chickpeas? I don't get it," said @bitsbitesblog in a TikTok about Aldi's dessert hummus. Aldi fans in the comments agree that the sugar cookie and pumpkin pie flavors are tasty sweet treats. We could only find one review on TikTok of the peach cobbler hummus so far, and it is not positive. However, if you want to try it for yourself, head to Aldi before August 2 (via Aldi).