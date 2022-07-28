Aldi Just Brought Peach Cobbler To Shelves In A New Way

People come to Aldi for the low prices, but stay for the fun of discovering new products. Every week the store has a new selection of "Aldi Finds," which are only available for a limited time (via Aldi). These new items span all categories of the store, from home goods to clothing to food. The food items are particularly exciting though because even if you come in focused on your list, it's always fun to have the opportunity to splurge on a random treat (especially when it's a dessert).

The store strategically places some of these desserts right next to the checkout line, so you can grab 24 mini cupcakes for no reason at all. The frozen aisle is also filled with temptations, from mochi to cream puffs to cheesecake (via SheKnows). You would think that you would be safe from adding a dessert to your cart in the deli section of the store — but think again.