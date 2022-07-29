The Trader Joe's Union Vote Is Finally Over

Trader Joe's workers at one location made history this week. Workers at the Hadley, Massachusetts store held the first unionization vote in the company's nearly six decades of existence, and on Thursday they announced the results of that unprecedented labor action.

While some people have shared dismay at how the company has handled this push to form a union at the Hadley store, the vote has now been certified and both sides of the dispute will have to deal with the ramifications. It's unclear exactly how Trader Joe's could respond as it has clearly opposed unionization, including holding a meeting for employees in which management tried to convince workers to vote against unionization earlier this week (per HuffPost).

Although the vote at the Hadley store is now over, that doesn't mean the unionization push across all Trader Joe's stores is in the past. In fact, this week's vote in Hadley could be just the beginning.