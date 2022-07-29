We Finally Know Who Won GBBO: The Professionals For 2022

Part of the fun of watching "The Great British Baking Show" is that the amateur competitors are so lighthearted and make silly mistakes. Although it's entertaining, you can't help but wonder how professional bakers would fare in the challenges. GBBO fans' wishes were granted in 2018 when Season 1 of "Bake Off: The Professionals" premiered (via Apple TV).

The standards are definitely higher on this show, and the judges are a bit harsher (via Hello Magazine). Esteemed pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin pull no punches while judging, but hosts Liam Charles and Stacey Solomon lighten the mood (via Twitter).

This year was Season 5 of the show and the competition was very intense between the 12 teams of professional bakers. For the final challenge, only three teams of bakers remained to create a Showstopper that captured the essence of a "Day at the Races" (via Yahoo Sports). Only one emerged victorious.