Rachael Ray's Dog Has Her Own Apartment In The Chef's Italian Villa

Fans of Rachael Ray are typically pretty devoted. In 2019, The Rachael Ray Show posted footage of fans who were even willing to brave a brutal snowstorm to see the cooking mogul live. And true fans do not just follow her shows, but her home life as well, taking particular note of her soft spot for her fur babies.

The first pup Ray shared with fans was her beloved Isaboo. Isaboo's name is a mix of Isabelle and Boo, after her husband John's favorite girl name, and her former pet's name, respectively, and she managed to steal both the spotlight and the hearts of loyal viewers with her frequent mentions and cameos on Ray's show.

But unfortunately, per an Instagram post, the beloved Isaboo passed away in May of 2020. But the couple quickly adopted a new, rescue dog named Bella from the North Shore Animal League and she's adapted quite nicely to the family dynamic. Though that is not a difficult feat the way Ray seems to spoil her.