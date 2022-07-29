New Survey Reveals Taco Bell's Absolute Worst Menu Item

According to High Tide Taco Bar, traditional Mexican tacos include onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, salsa, and grilled or stewed meat. And authentic tacos are only served on soft shells made of either corn or flour. Per The Pioneer Woman, taco meats can include shrimp, fish, pulled pork (carnitas), chorizo, and plenty more.

Are these the same toppings you enjoy your tacos with? If the answer is no, don't be ashamed. Tacos have adapted to many cultures; one variety you might be aware of are Tex-Mex tacos, which are similar to what you'd get from Taco Bell. The typical ingredients are a hard or soft shell, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and meat or beans.

Tacos can be whatever delights your taste buds, which varies tremendously from person to person. And Mashed proved just this point by conducting a survey to find out the worst menu item served at Taco Bell.