New Survey Reveals Taco Bell's Absolute Worst Menu Item
According to High Tide Taco Bar, traditional Mexican tacos include onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, salsa, and grilled or stewed meat. And authentic tacos are only served on soft shells made of either corn or flour. Per The Pioneer Woman, taco meats can include shrimp, fish, pulled pork (carnitas), chorizo, and plenty more.
Are these the same toppings you enjoy your tacos with? If the answer is no, don't be ashamed. Tacos have adapted to many cultures; one variety you might be aware of are Tex-Mex tacos, which are similar to what you'd get from Taco Bell. The typical ingredients are a hard or soft shell, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and meat or beans.
Tacos can be whatever delights your taste buds, which varies tremendously from person to person. And Mashed proved just this point by conducting a survey to find out the worst menu item served at Taco Bell.
Taco Bell's roll-ups can roll out
Mashed conducted a survey of 526 U.S.-based readers to find out what the least-desired menu item at Taco Bell is. With 38.21% of votes, the worst item on the menu is the cheesy roll-up.
The second least-favorite Taco Bell menu item is the power menu bowl with 30.61% of votes. Interestingly, soft and crunchy tacos each received 15.59% of overall votes.
Taco Bell has an extensive menu, so if none of these items are calling out your name, you could always opt for a quesadilla, a burrito, or a crunchwrap supreme. You could also order a Mexican pizza, but not until it makes its return again, per CNBC. Though the item was on the menu in the past, the demand upon its return was reported to be seven times higher this time around. We can't say the same for the cheesy roll-up, though.