How Bernie Sanders Really Feels About The Trader Joe's Union Decision

If you keep up with the news, you've likely seen a lot about Trader Joe's employees trying to unionize. According to an Instagram post by Trader Joe's United, employees were organizing in an effort to leverage for better working conditions, retirement benefits, paid time off, and higher wages, among other things.

Conditions at the popular grocery store worsened during the pandemic, says NPR; retirement contributions dropped from 15% to nonexistent and the hours required for employees to qualify for health insurance increased from 20 to 30 hours a week. Needless to say, workers were fed up, and told NPR they'd been "feeling undervalued and unappreciated."

However, as reasonable as all of these requests seem, Trader Joe's wasn't thrilled with the notion of unionizing. In fact, back in June, one Trader Joe's worker was told to go home after a manager spotted a pro-union pin on their uniform. Even in the days leading up to the union vote, Trader Joe's was reportedly trying to get employees to vote against unionizing, but spoiler alert, it didn't work. And though higher-ups at the store don't seem very celebratory about this news, other notable figures feel more positively about it, including a certain senator from Vermont.