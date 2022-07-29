The Arby's Fish Items You Should And Shouldn't Order, According To An RD

Known for its hearty sandwiches piled high with hunks of roast beef, Arby's has long embraced the slogan, "We have the meats." However, alongside the Double Beef 'N Cheddar, chicken nuggets, and Corned Beef Reuben, you can now find fish on the menu. Arby's recently came out with three new fish entrees: the Cajun Fish Wrap, 3-piece Hushpuppy Breaded Fish Strips, and 5-piece Hushpuppy Breaded Fish Strips. You can order the seafood menu items individually or as part of a combo meal with fries and a drink for a limited time only at participating Arby's locations across the country.

You might choose your dish based on what you're craving or on what the fans on Instagram recommend. Or, if you're looking for a way to eat healthier at Arby's, you might order based on the nutritional information. To help you decide, Mashed spoke with registered dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, about the new fish entrees. Here's which one she recommends — and which two she says aren't exactly the most nutritious options.