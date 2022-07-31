Why A Chick-Fil-A Sign Has Reddit Making Monty Python References

Chick-fil-A's welcome signs can be an entertaining marketing tool, even when there's a typo. The Chick-fil-A sign pictured above that reads "Schools out peach is ni," shows an obvious mistake, but Monty Python fans are here for it. The Knights Who Say "Ni!" are an iconic group of characters in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" who repeatedly say "Ni!" in a shrill manner and don't initially let King Arthur and his friends pass through the forest (via YouTube).

"Bring me a shrubbery," commented user lawschoolmeanderings, who was ostensibly referencing the part of the film where the Knights Who Say "Ni!" request a shrubbery in order for King Arthur and friends to continue their journey. "Brave Sir Robin would fit in with his coat of arms," said jzilla11. This Redditor sounds like a true Monty Python fan because Sir Robin's coat of arms is a chicken, which also reflects his scared nature in the film (via YouTube).

"SCHOOLS OUT PEACH IS ECKY-ECKY-ECKY-ECKUY-PIKANG-ZOOM-BOING-MUMBLE-MUMBLE," wrote billmcneal. We give this Redditor extra credit for the spelling on this one and for referencing the part of the movie where the Knights of "Ni" rebrand themselves to the "Knights of ECKY-ECKY-ECKY-ECKUY-PIKANG-ZOOM-BOING-MUMBLE-MUMBLE" (via YouTube). We doubt that Chick-fil-A expected such an impassioned response from a simple typo on a sign, but we can't say we are surprised to see this reaction from what sounds like a group of passionate Monty Python fans.