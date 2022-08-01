The Donut Brand WWE Fans Need To Know About

Donuts are a sweet and decadent treat most love to enjoy on weekend mornings when work week obligations are stagnant and the luxury of being a couch potato for an entire day is a real possibility. While enjoying a glazed donut, you may even indulge in some much-welcomed screen time. If you're a longtime WWE watcher and live in Los Angeles, you may want to consider a new donut brand the next time you order some cream-filled specialties through Uber Eats. The brand is now collaborating with two female wrestlers, one of whom is known for speaking up about LGBTQ wrestlers.

You may already be familiar with WWE wrestler Daria Berenato (stage name Sonya Deville), the first female wrestler to come out to the national public as a gay woman in 2015 (via TODAY). Berenato has already made some headway in her entrepreneurship by starting a clothing line in 2020 that shows her support for the queer community in partnership with Heavy Heart titled Rainbow Love (per Edge Media Network).

Apart from promoting her clothing line on Instagram, Berenato has been busy on stage with dueling partner Amanda Saccomano (stage name Mandy Rose). While Saccomano has been busy off stage selling her personalized fitness app, the female duo has made another fruitful business from being on the road together and yes, it includes donuts.