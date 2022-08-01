Nico Norena's Cheat Meal Is A Fast Food Classic - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Contrary to what The Gram wants you to believe, Nico Norena's diet does not consist solely of Basque cheesecake, Nutella, and dipped Key lime pie ice cream. The foodie — who's coming out with a new and extremely indulgent cookbook – admitted to Mashed that he only tries "a bite or two" of everything he makes and eats.

"The sweets, the fast foods, the going out to restaurants and eating everything from delicious juicy steaks and pastas and creamy sauces — you have to compensate [for that]," Norena cheerfully admitted. If he had alternate socials for what he truly eats in a day, you wouldn't be feasting your eyes on Bundt cakes and oreo whipped coffee shakes. Instead, you'd be browsing pics of greens, veggies, lean proteins, sushis, and ceviches. Succulent as his gig may be, Norena told Mashed that he's a regular at Carrot Express, Pura Vida, and Flyfuel Food Co. — you don't have to be a Miami native to guess what's on those menus.

Nico Norena, in other words, has learned the art of balance. That doesn't mean he's immune to late-night cravings.