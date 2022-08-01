The Unexpected Way A UK Supermarket Is Cracking Down On Food Waste

Food waste is an extreme problem in America. According to Feeding America, 108 billion pounds of food is wasted every year in the United States alone. This is around 40% of all food in the U.S., $408 billion, and 130 billion meals that could be going to those in need. There are plenty of ways you can help reduce food waste, according to the EPA. For starters, you should make a meal list that accounts for every ingredient to prevent foods from spoiling. And before hitting the grocery store, check your pantry and fridge to make sure you don't already have an ingredient you plan to buy.

The problem of food waste in Europe is not impressive either. Per Reuters, 88 million tons of food is wasted per year, which is the equivalent of about $177 billion in U.S. currency. The situation is dire considering that food is hard to come by for 55 million people around the globe. That's why a supermarket in the United Kingdom is stepping up to make a difference.