Little Caesars Just Went All Out With Pepperoni
No one has shaken up the fast food pizza industry quite like Little Caesars. Think about it – how many other pizza places have $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza? Crazy Bread? A wacky-looking but incredibly cheesy pizza-calzone hybrid? Exactly. Little Caesars stands alone.
When you look at the most popular Little Caesars menu items, the top four are essentially pepperoni pizzas, give or take a few extra toppings. Clearly, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Little Caesars loves its pepperoni, and so do the chain's customers. In fact, American's favorite pizza topping, by far, is pepperoni, according to a YouGov poll. This is confirmed by countless Reddit users who say they are big fans of the classic Little Caesars pepperoni pizza, though many note that they like to customize their order with additional toppings, such as pineapple and jalapeno. The newest pepperoni pizza on the chain's menu, however, takes spicy meaty flavors to a whole new level.
Gourmet pepperoni has entered the Little Caesars chat
As if Little Caesars' current pepperoni offerings weren't extensive enough, the chain is launching a new pepperoni pizza that promises to bring the old world into the present. According to a press release, the Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza boasts more than 100 slices of pepperoni per pie.
One of the details you didn't know about pepperoni likely includes that not all pepperoni is of the same quality. Compared to standard pepperoni, "old world" pepperoni is sliced thicker, has more intense spicy and smoky flavors, and is of higher quality overall, explains My House of Pizza. Old world pepperoni also tends to curl up in the oven, lending to a more satisfying, textured appearance. And you know what they say — you eat with your eyes first.
Starting August 1, Little Caesars' Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni is available for a limited time at participating locations for $9.99. Customers can preorder the pies in person, online, or through the app, or pick up an Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni as a Hot-N-Ready.