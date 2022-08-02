Little Caesars Just Went All Out With Pepperoni

No one has shaken up the fast food pizza industry quite like Little Caesars. Think about it – how many other pizza places have $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza? Crazy Bread? A wacky-looking but incredibly cheesy pizza-calzone hybrid? Exactly. Little Caesars stands alone.

When you look at the most popular Little Caesars menu items, the top four are essentially pepperoni pizzas, give or take a few extra toppings. Clearly, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Little Caesars loves its pepperoni, and so do the chain's customers. In fact, American's favorite pizza topping, by far, is pepperoni, according to a YouGov poll. This is confirmed by countless Reddit users who say they are big fans of the classic Little Caesars pepperoni pizza, though many note that they like to customize their order with additional toppings, such as pineapple and jalapeno. The newest pepperoni pizza on the chain's menu, however, takes spicy meaty flavors to a whole new level.