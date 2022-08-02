Here's When Wingstop's Chicken Sandwich Will Be Available Nationwide

Day-to-day life during the pandemic has changed in so many ways that most of us have lost count. One noticeable area that was altered is consumer eating habits — especially when it comes to chowing down on chicken wings. According to the Washington Post, Americans went through a lot of wings early on in the pandemic. The news outlet reported that for well-known fast casual chicken restaurant, Wingstop, the second quarter of 2020 saw a 31.9% rise in sales over the same quarter of the previous year. Unfortunately for Wingstop and other restaurants that sling baskets of wings, chicken wing sales haven't been as prolific this year for a variety of reasons.

To combat lower sales, Wingstop is employing a number of strategies. According to QSR Magazine, a couple ways Wingstop is looking to reach more customers is by increasing they amount it spends on advertising in the second half of the year and by adding Uber Eats as an additional delivery option for customers. Another, exciting way that Wingstop is trying to improve sales is by switching up the menu, which is exactly where the chicken sandwich comes in. After giving the chicken sandwich a test run, Wingstop is ready to introduce the new sandwich at all its locations.