How Inflation Is Leading Shoppers To Buy More At Dollar Stores

Many things have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though many people and things have gone back to business as usual, the economy might not have recovered in the same way thanks to periodic congestion which has choked off various supply chains, an ongoing manpower and labor shortage, as well as increased consumer demand, per CBS News. Geopolitics hasn't helped either, The war on Ukraine affected the food supply has contributed to a global food shortage from which we have yet to recover, AP News reports.

Unfortunately, all these factors have played a role in driving food prices to the highs we're seeing today, and statistics are currently painting a grim story about how far the U.S. dollar will go. With food prices up 12.2% and energy prices up 41.6%, The Wall Street Journal says shoppers are now turning to discount stores like Dollar General and Family Dollar to meet their needs.