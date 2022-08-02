Sonic App Holders Need To Know About Its August Snack Menu

Sonic app holders have a lot to look forward to taste testing this month. Brand Eating reported Sonic's August Summer Snaking Menu includes 5-piece Churros "covered in cinnamon-sugar," a Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap made of "corn chips, chili, and shredded cheddar cheese," a Chocolate Waffle Cone "filled with vanilla ice cream," and a Soft Pretzel Twist that will come "with Signature Cheese Sauce for dipping." As Brand Eating notes, the cost of each of these summer treats will depend on the Sonic location Sonic app users are ordering at.

However, this menu deal will eventually come to an end. And while the brand has not officially announced the last day its newest Summer Snacking Menu will be available, we can assume that the products will no longer be sold exclusively on the app after August 31. But even when Sonic's Summer Snacking Menu promotion is over, you don't need to delete your Sonic app. Sonic's app will help you save money all year long by letting you participate in happy hour deals on drinks no matter the time and day. And of course, there'll surely be other Sonic app-only promotions in the future. Considering how extensive the chain's summer app menu has been, Sonic app holders more than likely have a lot of exclusive goodies waiting for them once pumpkin spice season begins.