Sonic Just Brought Back An Exciting Drink Offering For The Summer

This summer is a scorcher, with temperatures reaching record highs throughout the U.S (per NBC News). Some would argue that nothing beats the sweltering heat better than cooling down with a delicious iced Sonic slushie. Of course, 7-Eleven serves up its signature Slurpees year round and Chick-fil-A does release its popular peach milkshake just in time for summer. But, of all the fast food chain's frozen drinks, it's Sonic Drive-In that tops the list for best slushies.

If you've never ordered a Sonic slushie before, it's quite an undertaking. Sonic offers a ton of flavors and customizations. According to its website, customers can create 168,894 drink combinations. Sonic has tons of fruit-flavored slushies, including ones made from real fruit, fruit juice, and Powerade. Sonic also gives customers the option to add different candies to their drinks, like its newly released Sour Patch Kids slush float.

Sonic is keeping the summer fun going with the release of its green apple bursting bubbles. The bubbles, per Chew boom, are featured in two drinks – the Blue Burst Slush and Cherry Burst Slush.