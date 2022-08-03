Quiznos' Latest Sandwich Brings The Smoke

Quiznos is known for its toasty subs and traditional offerings. While the sandwich chain makes classic sandwiches, its menu is always evolving to satiate customers' appetites with some of our favorite food trends. Just a few months ago, the eatery Quiznos came out with a take on an iconic sandwich that is synonymous with Philadelphia. In fact, the quick service restaurant added four different versions of the Philly cheesesteak sandwich to its menu — at least for a limited time (via Fast Food Post). Now, according to AP News, the brand is taking on another quintessential food that we especially love to enjoy in these warmer months at backyard gatherings. This new sandwich combines yummy barbecue with smoky goodness to create a burnt ends sandwich.

If you are not familiar with burnt ends, the Smoked BBQ Source explains burnt ends are cubes of meat made using the fatty point end of brisket for extra flavor. The process of smoking these burnt ends is time consuming — think three to four hours, and sometimes longer — but the end result is so tasty that meat lovers will feel like they are in carnivore heaven. So how does Quiznos replicate that mouthwatering experience with their new sandwich?