Wheat Prices Are Falling, But It's Not For The Reason You Think

At about $780 per unit per 5,000 bushels, wheat may not be as cheap as it used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it certainly isn't as expensive as it was back at the end of February, when food costs skyrocketed and prices rose to over $1,250 per trading unit after the war in Ukraine affected food supplies, per Trading Economics. But just when you thought the roller coaster ride over wheat was slowly grinding to a halt, it seems as though supplies are set to rise again, but not for the reason we might think.

Commodities analysts have told Reuters that global wheat demand for the second half of 2022 is set to plummet by between 5% to 8% from last year and that lower demand is caused largely by high prices. And while that amount doesn't sound like much, it could well be the biggest drop in demand that the commodity has seen in decades. As Erin Collier, who works for the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation as an economist put it, "There is going to be a drop in wheat demand for animal feed in Europe and China. Wheat demand for human consumption has also slowed in key importing countries around the world," she said.