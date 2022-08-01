The Ukraine Grain Crisis Finally Has Some Good News

Food supplies were affected by the war in Ukraine. When Russia first invaded in February many fears were raised within the global community not just because hostilities effectively started the first war that Europe has seen for many years, per The Conversation, but also because Russia's action effectively cut off the major food supplier from the rest of the world. Wired notes that Russia and Ukraine together grow 30% of the world's wheat, 20% of its corn, and it grows the flowers that produce 80% of the world's sunflower oil. The disruption was so grim that, just weeks into the invasion, the U.S. Department of Agriculture already estimated that wheat exports from both countries would drop by at least 7 million metric tons.

Wired reports the war had several knock-on effects that few considered at the time. From Ukraine's standpoint, last year's autumn crops had been harvested and ready to be shipped, but harvests couldn't leave ports because shipping lanes had been shut down. Grains were no longer stored in temperature and humidity-controlled silos because the power had been cut off, which meant there was a chance they would spoil. And even now, farmers still don't know if they will be able to plant and harvest for the coming season. The uncertainty led to spikes in global food prices for commodities including wheat, which hit a 14-year high. Russia further hurt the world's farmers by suspending fertilizer shipments.