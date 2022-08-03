The Disturbing Reason Family Dollar Is Facing $1.2 Million In Fines

While inflation is leading shoppers to buy more at dollar stores, stores such as Family Dollar are a refreshing sight to behold. Per NPR, many Americans began shopping at dollar stores more often during the height of the pandemic. Consumer Reports reporter Brian Vines said the shift occurred for both money-saving reasons and to reduce germ spread in a less-packed environment. "Consumers are clearly feeling pinched by inflation and looking to stretch their grocery dollar," R.J. Sheedy, president of Grocery Outlet told CNN. "We have seen more new customers shopping us."

Family Dollar prides itself on keeping most of its items below $10. Items that can be found at the store include toys, apparel, health products, food, household cleaners, and tons more. But as important as it is for your grocery trips to be affordable, they also need to be safe. The company was recently fined a large sum of money for some practices you might not expect.