TikTok Is Shocked By The Prices At LA's Favorite Luxury Grocery Chain

As of this summer, food inflation was recorded to be at its highest point in 40 years, and food prices across the U.S. have been soaring as a direct result. Even grocery chains known for low-cost options have increased the price of some of their bestselling items. For example, some of Costco customers' food court faves — the cheap chicken bake and economical soda — have jumped in price by anywhere from 10 cents to $1.00. But while U.S.A Today reported that people throughout the country are facing serious money challenges due to the rapidly increasing cost of food, TikTok has uncovered a luxury grocery chain based in LA with prices that were sky high long before inflation took root.

If you thought that Trader Joe's was on the expensive side thanks to products like its nearly $5 Blueberry Muffin Mix, TikTok is here to introduce you to Erewhon Market. A grocery retailer that states on its website that it's dedicated to stocking its stores with organic items, The New York Times reported that Erewhon has become the place for influencers and celebrities to do their weekly grocery shopping. In fact, the store's chief development officer, Yuval Chiprut, fashioned Erewhon to look like luxury resorts and high-end clothing brands. The prices of the chain's food definitely reflect its high-class reputation. But how high-cost is Erewhon exactly? TikToker Katie Levans (@katie_levans) recently posted a video that answered that exact question.