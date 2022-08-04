The Infamous Food That Saved Taco Bell's Finances From Inflation

All restaurants, national chains or locally-owned, experienced financial strain during the pandemic. Yum Brands, which is composed of fast food giants KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill saw a 30% drop in "same-store sales" from late March well into April 2020 (via Nation's Restaurant News). Not only were the stores that were open losing money, but the brand closed over 11,000 stores at the height of the pandemic. Late-night food and breakfast demand was down, which was a huge portion of sales for Taco Bell.

Despite these setbacks, Taco Bell emerged in 2021 as the only restaurant in the Yum Brands portfolio to achieve positive sales growth (via Nation's Restaurant News). Just when the fast food restaurant nearly dug itself out of the COVID hole, in walks historic levels of inflation in 2022. According to PYMNTS.com, the CEO of Yum Brands admitted that raising the fast food restaurants' prices is causing the chains to lose low-income consumers, but the company is attempting to counter this by creating hype around new products. The results of creating buzz about the return of one Taco Bell menu item speak for themselves.