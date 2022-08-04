Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Chrissy Teigen's Heartfelt Announcement

Television personality, cookbook author, and general food enthusiast Chrissy Teigen has always had a no-holds-barred approach to sharing her life on social media. Whether it's a beloved recipe, a favorite restaurant, or even an apology for Teigen's bullying scandal, Teigen's more than 38 million followers tune in for the good, the bad, and everything in between from the bubbly mom of two. Still others turn to her site, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen for tips, tricks, and meal suggestions curated specifically by the star. However, her latest news was better suited to her Instagram account.

Teigen and husband John Legend made massive headlines around the world yesterday when she announced via the social channel that they're adding another baby to the bunch, to join six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles, per USA Today. Teigen tragically miscarried a brother, who they named Jack, in 2020 due to partial placenta abruption. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time, according to CBS News. Teigen's extensive fanbase mourned along with her at the loss of Jack, so they are celebrating big-time at her latest announcement.