Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Chrissy Teigen's Heartfelt Announcement
Television personality, cookbook author, and general food enthusiast Chrissy Teigen has always had a no-holds-barred approach to sharing her life on social media. Whether it's a beloved recipe, a favorite restaurant, or even an apology for Teigen's bullying scandal, Teigen's more than 38 million followers tune in for the good, the bad, and everything in between from the bubbly mom of two. Still others turn to her site, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen for tips, tricks, and meal suggestions curated specifically by the star. However, her latest news was better suited to her Instagram account.
Teigen and husband John Legend made massive headlines around the world yesterday when she announced via the social channel that they're adding another baby to the bunch, to join six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles, per USA Today. Teigen tragically miscarried a brother, who they named Jack, in 2020 due to partial placenta abruption. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time, according to CBS News. Teigen's extensive fanbase mourned along with her at the loss of Jack, so they are celebrating big-time at her latest announcement.
Here's what Chrissy Teigen had to say about her pregnancy
In only the first 15 hours, nearly 3 million people liked Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post, which featured a side profile picture of her burgeoning baby bump. The star notes that the good news comes after "1 billion shots ... in the leg ..." Teigen apparently struggled with whether or not to reveal the pregnancy to the world, understandable following the loss of Jack. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote. Although she still deals with significant pregnancy-related nerves, she reports, "So far everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."
Teigen's reticence to share the joyful news is understandable. Fortunately, if the response to her Insta is any indication, the world is cheering Teigen and her family on, and that can only be a good thing. The comments sections were full of hearts emojis, congratulations, and well wishes. This news isn't all they're celebrating either — recently Teigen shared her one-year sobriety anniversary with her fans as well.