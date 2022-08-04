Here's What You Need To Know About Bon Appétit's New Restaurant

Food waste, gas emissions, and deforestation are heavy concepts to swallow. Still, for most American citizens, they hold paramount importance when we take the time to consider our impact on the planet. With climate change abounding throughout the world, research is providing evidence that we as humans are in large part responsible for the globe's increased temperature (via EPA). While there are things we can all do on an individual level, one forward-thinking company is taking matters into its own hands.

Bon Appétit Management Company, based out of Palo Alto, California, offers restaurant management and food services to more than 1,000 cafes in 33 states across the country, focusing its business on locations like museums, corporations, and specialized settings. The company has also made its dedication to sustainability practices a priority.

Bon Appétit has been attempting to reduce the company's carbon footprint since 2007 by sourcing red meat from Humane certified organizations (via The Washington Post), creating a user-friendly dashboard for restaurants to monitor their sustainability practices, and pledging to reduce 38% of emissions per calorie of food by 2030, reads a company press release. In its latest project, Bon Appétit is partnering with a sustainable life science campus in San Francisco.