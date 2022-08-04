Padma Lakshmi Is Outraged By Brittney Griner's Sentence

Padma Lakshmi may be known for her food expertise on "Top Chef," but she is also a social justice activist and is not afraid to speak up on social media. Not only does she express her opinions on political situations on social media, but she fights for causes she cares about as an American Civil Liberties Union Artist Ambassador for women's rights and immigrants' rights (per Lakshmi's official website). She is also a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Development Programme and co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America in 2009. Lakshmi's passions clearly expand far beyond food, and she is not afraid to speak up when she feels there is injustice, which is definitely the case with Brittney Griner.

When the WNBA player was traveling to Russia to play basketball for UMMC Ekaterinburg in February, she was taken into custody for having vape cartridges with "hashish oil" in her luggage (via CBS). Despite Griner being in possession of the marijuana concentrate for medical reasons, in Russia, there are no such exceptions (via AP News). The U.S. government declared her "wrongfully detained" in May, and her detention sentence continued to be extended until the court ruling earlier today (via CBS Sports). The results of the trial have outraged many people, including Padma Lakshmi.