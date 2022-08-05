How You Can Get A Free Sundae From Friendly's
Summer may be waning, but Friendly's Restaurant and Ice Cream is providing a way to stretch the days that remain and we've got the scoop. Per the Friendly's website, the chain sprung into existence in 1935 during the Great Depression when the Blake Brothers opened the doors of their first ice cream shop in Springfield, Massachusetts. According to the Boston Globe, the brothers borrowed $547 from their parents to get started and sold their first double-dipped cones for a mere five cents. They quickly found success, opened more locations, and added burgers as the first food item on the menu (per Friendly's).
The Blake Brothers clearly did something right because as Boston.com notes, Hershey came a-knockin' in 1979 and the siblings sold Friendly's to the chocolate maker for $164 million. The restaurant has changed hands several times since, but ice cream continues to remain a focal point for diners. Which brings us back to how the chain is helping customers enjoy these warmer days a little longer with a cool treat: Per a press release sent to Mashed, Friendly's is giving its patrons the opportunity to enjoy a free sundae.
Order off the Friendly's Happy Ending Menu
According to the information sent directly to Mashed, if you order a food item from Friendly's Happy Ending Menu, you can get a free Happy Ending Sundae. The Happy Ending Menu includes items like the chain's All-American burger, its Doritos Cool Ranch chopped cheeseburger, and its homestyle turkey dinner. Of course, if you do order off the Happy Ending Menu, make certain your eyes aren't bigger than your stomach, otherwise you might not have room for that free sundae! And if you are feeling like you could use a little more of this frozen dessert, you can spend $2 and upgrade to a medium sundae.
This is the second time this summer Friendly' has given us a free treat. Per Mommy Poppins, the chain gave each customer an iconic Fribble milkshake to celebrate its 86th birthday in July. What's the impetus for this free sundae? "At Friendly's we don't just make great meals, we make great memories," said David Ellis, CMO of Friendly's Restaurants. "And because we believe everyone needs a reason a smile these days, we thought what better way to cheer our guests up than with free ice cream at the end of their meal. It always seems to do the trick for kids, now we're delivering a Happy Ending for everyone!"