How You Can Get A Free Sundae From Friendly's

Summer may be waning, but Friendly's Restaurant and Ice Cream is providing a way to stretch the days that remain and we've got the scoop. Per the Friendly's website, the chain sprung into existence in 1935 during the Great Depression when the Blake Brothers opened the doors of their first ice cream shop in Springfield, Massachusetts. According to the Boston Globe, the brothers borrowed $547 from their parents to get started and sold their first double-dipped cones for a mere five cents. They quickly found success, opened more locations, and added burgers as the first food item on the menu (per Friendly's).

The Blake Brothers clearly did something right because as Boston.com notes, Hershey came a-knockin' in 1979 and the siblings sold Friendly's to the chocolate maker for $164 million. The restaurant has changed hands several times since, but ice cream continues to remain a focal point for diners. Which brings us back to how the chain is helping customers enjoy these warmer days a little longer with a cool treat: Per a press release sent to Mashed, Friendly's is giving its patrons the opportunity to enjoy a free sundae.