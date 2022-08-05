The Saga Of Hong Kong's Historic Floating Restaurant Isn't Over

New details involving the capsized vessel have also been released by the tugboat's owners, who now say that strong currents had compromised the safety of the vessel as it was being towed. The company says that once the top-heavy Jumbo restaurant capsized, its tugboat stayed out at sea to try and keep other accidents from happening, per The South China Morning Post. And in a separate article, The SCMP subsequently reveals that members of China's Hainan Maritime Safety Administration were still looking into the incident. An officer added, "The vessel capsized and keeled over, and was trapped on a reef off Sansha [in Hainan]. As far as I know, this is the latest situation."

If you're wondering how long it might take to wrap up an investigation into the incident, the answer to that might be a shrug as the officer explained, "We cannot say for sure how much longer the investigation will take. It is being conducted in accordance with the relevant laws." The officer also said the vessel was not a danger to any ships passing the area. It appears it may be a while before anyone can get any actual closure with the beloved Jumbo Floating Restaurant. People may just have to savor their memories while they eat the simple $4 lunch that's popular in Hong Kong and wait for more news.