BJ's Just Announced The Return Of A Popular Summer Pizookie

What do you crave when you step into your local BJ's Brewhouse? The gourmet pizza pies? The handcrafted burgers? While the extensive menu leaves room for everyone to have their preferred dish, there is one iconic offering that everyone can agree on ordering: the Pizookie. BJ's ingeniously crafted Pizookies utilize a deep-dish pizza skillet and cookie dough to make a warm and gooey deep-dish cookie pie, topped with two scoops of ice cream. Since its inception, the decadent dish has become a fan-favorite treat and a dessert you have to try at least once – but we're sure after one, you'll be back for more.

Longtime fans of the restaurant chain have seen Pizookie flavors come and go since the hybrid dessert was introduced, like the seasonal Sweet Apple Cinnamon Pizookie and the limited-edition Churro Pizookie. And thanks to customer feedback, one especially beloved flavor is finally making its grand comeback (per AP News).