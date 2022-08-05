BJ's Just Announced The Return Of A Popular Summer Pizookie
What do you crave when you step into your local BJ's Brewhouse? The gourmet pizza pies? The handcrafted burgers? While the extensive menu leaves room for everyone to have their preferred dish, there is one iconic offering that everyone can agree on ordering: the Pizookie. BJ's ingeniously crafted Pizookies utilize a deep-dish pizza skillet and cookie dough to make a warm and gooey deep-dish cookie pie, topped with two scoops of ice cream. Since its inception, the decadent dish has become a fan-favorite treat and a dessert you have to try at least once – but we're sure after one, you'll be back for more.
Longtime fans of the restaurant chain have seen Pizookie flavors come and go since the hybrid dessert was introduced, like the seasonal Sweet Apple Cinnamon Pizookie and the limited-edition Churro Pizookie. And thanks to customer feedback, one especially beloved flavor is finally making its grand comeback (per AP News).
The sweetest surprise
Thursday, BJ's announced on Intagram that the Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie has made its return to menus by popular demand. The heavenly Pizookie flavor is made up of a rich and melty triple chocolate cookie, silky smooth peanut butter, golden-brown toasted marshmallows, and vanilla bean ice cream — two scoops, of course (via BJ's Restaurants).
The return of the BJ's classic proves just how powerful customer sentiment can be. Upon this Pizookie's long-awaited return, Heidi Rogers, senior vice president of marketing at BJ's, stated, "At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, we love hearing from our guests ... with many tweets, comments, phone calls, and reviews, our fans have spoken, and we wanted to deliver" (via AP News).
There is a catch, though. The popular flavor is only available for a limited time. So if you, too, have a hole in your heart that only a Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie can fill, you may want to head to your local BJ's Brewhouse before it's too late.